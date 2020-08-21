The city of Sandy Springs is taking Mayor Rusty Paul’s mask mandate, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one step further.
“Our goal is to use the authority we have as a city council to enact provisions to keep people safe,” Paul said in a news release. “The community asked that we provide direction regarding the use of masks, and we have done that through my statement and through this ordinance adopted by the council.”
He spoke after the council, at a special called meeting Aug. 20, voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance that strengthens Paul’s mandate, two days after the mayor issued his directive.
According to the release, the ordinance requires individuals to wear a mask when in an entity or public place where other physical distancing measures may be difficult to maintain from non-cohabitating persons. It also states businesses that do not require masks within their facilities post a “clearly legible sign in one-inch Arial font at all public entrances” stating, “This location does not require the use of masks or facial coverings upon this property.”
Paul’s mandate and the council’s subsequent ordinance came after Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Aug. 15 to allow the state’s individual municipalities to adopt their own mask mandates due to the pandemic after not allowing them previously.
For at least the past two months, especially as COVID-19 cases have risen, residents have called on Paul and the city to mandate masks in public spaces and possibly other places such as retail stores and restaurants. While the mayor encouraged individuals to wear masks, he previously said he couldn’t mandate them because of the state law. The city also has posted on its website (www.sandyspringsga.gov) a list of businesses that require masks.
The ordinance is effective immediately and will remain in place until revised or repealed by Paul and the council.
