From left, Vonda Malbrough, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s development director; Shirley Anne Smith, the foundation’s executive director; Michelle Middlebrooks, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s battalion chief for the Buckhead stations; David Bockel Sr., a Rotary Club of Buckhead board member; Greg Davis, the club’s president; and Elizabeth Gill, the club’s signature project chair; hold a check for $25,000, part of a three-year commitment of $75,000, at the club's July 15 meeting at Maggiano's Little Italy in Buckhead.