Finally, the Sandy Springs Library is reopening after a nearly yearlong renovation project.
The Atlanta-Fulton County Library System July 17 announced the grand reopening of the newly renovated facility, located at 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will take place July 23 at 10 a.m.
The celebration will include a program in the library’s new community meeting room, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the refurbished facility, as well as light refreshments for guests. It closed in August and was supposed to reopen in March but that project was also delayed.
The Sandy Springs Library is the sixth library in Phase II of the system’s library building program to reopen, since construction began in August. The design/build team of Hogan Construction, mcmillan|pazdan|smith architecture and Chasm Architecture provided all design, engineering and construction services for the newly renovated library.
Heery/Russell, a joint venture, was the program management team. Phase II of the library building program consists of renovations to 23 library branches and the Central Library, which also serves as the system’s administration headquarters.
The improvements to the Sandy Springs Library will allow for patrons and residents of the surrounding neighborhood and beyond to continue their use of it as a community gathering space, educational centerpiece and technology and information hub.
In addition to the various library services, it has partnered with the Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture to install public art throughout the library, as part of Fulton County’s commitment to supporting the arts in every county facility.
For more information about the library system or the county’s public art program, visit www.afpls.org or www.fultonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.