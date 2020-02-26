The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a suspect in a December incident where two boys were shot in Buckhead.
According to a news release, investigators with the department’s gun assault team secured arrest warrants for Brandon Nicanor-Cruz, 17, who was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 14 shooting on Peachtree Avenue in Atlanta, where an 11-year-old and 18-year-old were injured.
Feb. 25, Nicanor-Cruz turned himself in to the department’s fugitive unit at police headquarters downtown. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
According to a police report on the shooting, officers responded to a 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. regarding an individual being shot at 9 Peachtree Ave. When they arrived, they found two boys who were each shot twice, with the 11-year-old hit in the leg and the 18-year-old shot in the abdomen and right arm. The pair heard gunfire outside their home and went outside to see what was happening.
“Once they were outside, a group of two to three males, who were shooting, fired upon them. The suspects then entered a vehicle and fled the scene,” the report stated. “Both victims were stable, alert, conscious and breathing.”
In a follow-up statement, the police stated they believe the two males were targeted after they were part of a group of students who have “an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school.”
The police have not named the school the males attend.
In an email responding to the Neighbor’s question about the possibility of there being other suspects since two to three males may have shot the victims, Sgt. John Chafee, a police spokesman, said, “At this time there are no additional charges pending. However, the investigation remains open.”
