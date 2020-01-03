The High Museum of Art in Midtown announced one of its exhibitions had to be closed due to a water leak in that part of the building.
“Sally Mann: A Thousand Crossings,” the first internationally shown major exhibition featuring the work of Southern photographer Sally Mann, opened Oct. 19 and was expected to close Feb. 2. But in a message posted to its website, the High stated the exhibition closed Dec. 16 due to the water issue.
“While no artwork on display has been damaged, a recurring leak on the third floor of the Anne Cox Chambers Wing has impacted our ability to ensure that our high standards of preservation and climate stability can be maintained without interruption to this exhibition,” the museum stated. “Rather than further delay plans that will fully address this issue, after consulting with the co-organizing institutions, we have proactively decided to close the exhibition.
“We sincerely apologize to our members and visitors for this inconvenience.”
Organized by the National Gallery of Art in Washington and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, the exhibition featured over 100 photos spanning over 40 years.
According to a frequently asked questions webpage associated with the High’s message about the exhibition’s closure, the works were returned to their rightful owners once deinstalled. No new exhibitions will be placed in that space until after the water leak is fixed.
The High stated the choice to close the Mann one abruptly was "an extremely difficult one, which we do not take lightly.”
"We tried to explore every option, but regretfully, we were unable to resolve the issue without closing the galleries," the museum stated. "Once we decided to close the exhibition, we needed to move swiftly and there was not time for advance warning.”
The museum stated it will refund anyone’s admission fee if they bought tickets in advance.
For more information, visit www.high.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.