The city of Atlanta has released the names of and charges filed against the three defendants in the case of the Buckhead party house on Garmon Road, following the Neighbor’s open records request. They were ordered to appear in Atlanta Municipal Court Oct. 21 regarding the issue.
Two – Olutosin “Tosin” Oduwole and Arielle/Regine Hill – did not show up, and a third, Clifton LaCour, made a plea deal to cooperate in the case.
Party houses are defined as homes used illegally for large-scale commercial events that often cause public safety and quality-of-life problems for metro Atlanta neighborhoods.
The Neighbor previously reported Oduwole, who operates the house located at 4499 Garmon Road on behalf of its owners, was charged with disorderly conduct, violating the city’s noise ordinance and two zoning violations, said District 8 Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents part of Buckhead, including the area where this party house is located, and attended the hearing.
More specifically, Oduwole was charged with five counts of operating a commercial business in a residential zoning district, four counts of not registering a transacting business when registration is delinquent, three counts of interfering with the city water system, two counts of obstructing or damaging meters and one count each of fire/overcrowded/locked exits violation, mechanical sound-making device noise prohibited, zoning land use ordinance violation, specific prohibited acts and physical obstruction.
Oduwole and Arielle/Regine Hill skipped the Oct. 21 hearing in Atlanta Municipal Court and were ordered to appear in court as early as the following day. Hill was charged with one noise ordinance violation and two zoning ordinance infractions (illegal use of land in the R-1 zoning district and renting a home as a commercial venue.
LaCour, the house’s security guard, was charged with a noise ordinance violation and with providing false information, but those charges may be reduced or dropped due to the plea deal he made.
“The guard was fined $1,000, but a six-month jail sentence was suspended in lieu of unsupervised probation as long as he cooperates with authorities,” Matzigkeit said in an Oct. 22 email newsletter.
Party houses continue to cause problems for the city, and in July, following one event at this house, Matzigkeit introduced legislation in partnership with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her office to amend the city’s 1982 zoning ordinance to better regulate party houses. That legislation has not been approved yet, but Matzigkeit said he believes it will soon.
Residents living near the house have complained about it to the police and city officials for months, possibly a year. A Twitter feed titled “Stop the Garmon Party House” (http://bit.ly/304Jz95) has been set up to rally support for halting parties there.
