The Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead has raised the funds it needs to connect its three parcels with one trail.
The nonprofit environmental center July 9 announced it has met its $750,000 goal to finish its new three-mile trail network known as the Blueway Trail. Once two major bridges are in place before the end of the year, the preserve and the two other facilities on the property – the Atlanta Audubon Society and The Amphibian Foundation – will be easily accessible by one continuous trail.
“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our board, generous gifts from local foundations and individuals, we have completed the largest capital campaign our young organization has ever undertaken,” Executive Director Kevin McCauley said in a news release. “Plans for Phase 2 include linking Blue Heron’s trails to nearby Chastain Park and (the) Path400 (Greenway Trail).”
A celebration is planned to introduce the new connected trails to the public as soon as the project is fully built.
Regarding Phase 2, the city of Atlanta’s TSPLOST/Renew Atlanta bond projects at one time included $1.1 million for the plan to link the Blueway Trail from Path400 to Chastain Park. But when the city discovered there was a funding shortfall of more than $400 milllion, that trail project and three others were deprioritized, meaning they won’t be built until additional funds are allocated.
