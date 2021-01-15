The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and its suspects in connection to a Midtown murder case.
According to a preliminary police report, Oct. 31 at about 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Aurum Lounge, located at 75 Peachtree Place, following a 911 call about an individual being shot. When they arrived, officers found a male, later identified as Ernest Thompson, 29, who had died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
The suspect vehicle, based on an image captured from surveillance video, is described as a late-model red four-door sedan. The police do not have a description of the suspects and declined to say how many are involved because it's an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to call the lead investigator at 404-548-6603 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
