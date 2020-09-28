The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run incident.
According to the police, Aug. 30 at about 11:20 p.m., Raunderio Adams, 29, was riding a bicycle at Northside Drive and John Street in northwest Atlanta when he was struck by a white SUV that then fled the scene. Adams was seriously injured in the crash and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango, with a Tennessee license plate.
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or its driver is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police’s hit-and-run unit at 404-546-5463 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
