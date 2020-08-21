The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a woman.
According to a preliminary police report, July 6 at about 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding an individual being shot at the Citgo gas station at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot in the thigh. She was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.
“(The) preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by the suspect during a dispute,” the report stated. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard and dark hair with red dreadlocks wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta’s tip line at 404-577- 8477 or at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
