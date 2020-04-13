The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the home invasion and robbery of one of its own academy recruits.
According to a news release, investigators are trying to identify two men who broke into the home of a recruit early in the morning of April 12 in southwest Atlanta. He is living there while training at the Atlanta Police Academy.
According to the release, the recruit, whose name is not being released yet, heard noises at about 2 a.m. Then he discovered two black men had entered the home through a bathroom window, and one of the men started to choke him. The recruit sustained minor injuries and was able to escape the home to call 911 from a nearby home.
“The suspects were able to flee the home with some of his property,” the release stated. “At this time, there is no evidence that indicates the recruit was targeted due to his employment with APD. However, the investigation continues.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has assisted in the investigation by creating sketches of the two suspects. Both were described as wearing long-sleeve shirts and black shorts.
If anyone has information on the suspects or their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577- 8477 or www.stopcrimeatl.org. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously, and witnesses are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if it leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
