The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a possible kidnapping case.
According to an email from the police, at about 8 a.m. Jan. 16, officers responded to a 911 call about a possible kidnapping at 1320 Moreland Ave. in southeast Atlanta.
“The caller advised she had been at that location around an hour earlier and witnessed an older model charcoal gray four-door Infiniti sedan parked in the parking lot near a white work van,” the police stated. “The witness advised a female was sitting inside the Infiniti on the passenger side when two males exited the van, removed her from the Infiniti and forced her into the van through the side door. The witness advised she was observing the incident from a distance, but it appeared that the female was struggling with the males.
“After the female was in the van, one of the males drove away in the Infiniti and the other left in the van. The witness advised the Infiniti had a temporary tag and the gas filler door appeared to be either missing or painted black. The van was described as a white work van with doors that open on the passenger side. No tag information was provided for the van.”
Police investigators are trying to identify everyone involved in the incident and to figure out what happened.
“At the moment, we have not received any missing person reports and we do not have any information regarding the identity of the possible victim,” the police stated. “Investigators are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicles or anyone possibly associated with these vehicles.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
