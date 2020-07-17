Two members of a group of teenage boys selling water bottles at intersections across the city, nicknamed the water boys, have been arrested by the Atlanta Police Department for assaulting or threatening drivers and/or passengers in Buckhead, and a third teen is wanted in a shooting incident in the city’s southwest area.
For several years the boys have sold water at different intersections, but since June there have been reports on social media and by news outlets of teens even harassing drivers and/or passengers. In July alone there have already been 21 police reports filed regarding complaints individuals have made about the teens.
“We are aware of the issues related to individuals selling water at intersections in the city and officers are working to address these,” Sgt. John Chafee, a police spokesman, said. “There have been two recent arrests related to these groups and we continue our efforts to promote a safe environment in our communities.”
None of the suspects have been identified by police because they are juveniles.
One teenage boy was apprehended June 15 after a man flagged down officers patrolling the area of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in Buckhead at about 3:30 p.m. The man said he’d been assaulted by a group of teenagers selling water there and pointed them out.
“Upon seeing this, two of the juvenile males began running away,” a preliminary police report stated. “Officers were able to apprehend one of the males, a 15-year-old. However, the other was not located. After detaining the teen, officers recovered a loaded handgun in a bag he was carrying.
“The victim declined to prosecute for the assault and officers charged the 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by a minor and pedestrian in the roadway. During their interaction, the teen offered officers $300 if they would let him go, leading to a charge of bribery.”
In the course of its investigation, officers found out the suspect had previously been arrested several times for incidents such as armed robbery, breaking into a vehicle and car theft.
The following day, at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a teenager carrying a handgun and threatening individuals as he sold water in the area of 3350 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
“Officers located the juvenile, a 14-year-old, and immediately noticed a bulge under his shirt,” a preliminary police report stated. “Officers recovered a handgun from the teen’s waistband and placed him into custody.”
The suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, pedestrian in the roadway, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and littering.
Earlier that day, at the intersection of Lee Street and Interstate 20 in southwest Atlanta, a teenage male shot a man twice, once in the hand and once in the leg, after the man got out of his car to argue with him about selling water there. The suspect is still at large.
Also, Jalanni Press, 18, was shot to death June 27 following an argument at an apartment building in Midtown, and police said investigators believe he was with a group of teens selling water at the time of the shooting. July 8, a 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has even gotten involved. July 7, she issued an administrative order to assemble an advisory council to create a plan to help promote youth entrepreneurship in the city.
“Our youth, including those who take to the streets to sell water and other goods, have shown us how productive and capable they can be as up and coming entrepreneurs,” she said in a news release. “This advisory council is another step in my administration’s efforts to provide them with a path forward to succeed in pursuit of their entrepreneurial goals.”
The council is expected to report its recommendations to Bottoms July 17.
Buckhead Coalition President Jim Durrett mentioned the water boys issue during his State of Buckhead Address, held July 16 during the Buckhead Business Association’s weekly virtual meeting.
“It has evolved into behavior that has become problematic,” he said. “We collectively – the coalition, (the Buckhead) CID, the police and (Atlanta) Police Foundation – have worked together to solve this problem.”
