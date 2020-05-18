In partnership with several state and local law enforcement agencies, the Atlanta Police Department arrested 44 individuals and impounded 29 vehicles in weekend-long sting operation related to street racing.
According to a May 18 news release, a total of 114 citations were issued and four firearms were recovered, including a semiautomatic rifle. For at least a year, street racing has been an issue in the city, with residents complaining about it by posting eyewitness reports and videos on social media and in other ways.
“We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said in the release. “This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made inroads. We will continue to impound, arrest and seek costly fines for those individuals who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior.”
The department’s contingency operations division, developed and deployed a comprehensive strategy for tracking illegal street racing and reckless driving that leveraged its intelligence, technology and personnel capabilities.
According to the release, arrests and citations were issued at several locations throughout the city that have served as street-racing hotspots in the past, including interstates and Spring Street in Midtown.
The Atlanta Police was aided by the Georgia State Patrol, the Clayton County and Fulton County sheriff’s offices and the Atlanta Department of Corrections.
“We could not have done this without the assistance of these agencies, and our ability to work together toward our common goal to stop these behaviors on local streets and highways,” Deputy Chief Terrell Griffin, commander of the contingency operations division, said in the release. “It truly was a team effort.”
Officers and investigators from the Atlanta Police Department’s auto crimes enforcement, APEX, aviation, motors and intelligence units, as well as the video integration center, worked in partnership with zone patrol officers to intercept and address illegal activity by street racers as they gathered over the weekend in a variety of locations.
Arrests and citations included traffic offenses such as laying drag, speeding and reckless driving to other criminal offenses such as DUI, drinking in public and possession of marijuana. One convicted felon was found to be in possession of a firearm and charged accordingly.
