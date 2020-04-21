The Atlanta Police Department has more than doubled the reward money offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent dog attack in Buckhead.
The reward fund for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect has gone up from $2,000 to $4,500.
According to a news release, April 2 at about 5 p.m., the victim was walking her dog along a multiuse trail near the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center at Atlanta Memorial Park when her dog was attacked by another dog.
“During the altercation, the victim was bitten on her arm by the second dog,” the release stated. “The second dog’s owner was able to gain control of her animal and told the victim she was going to contain her dog and then return. The suspect left with the second dog and did not return. The victim suffered a serious bite wound on her upper arm that required medical treatment.”
The suspect is described as a black female wearing a bonnet cap, gray sweatshirt with a large white logo on the back and black pants and handling a brown and white dog. A video compiled from surveillance images showing the woman at the center’s parking deck has been posted on YouTube and can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/0EqsDcj2djc.
Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.
