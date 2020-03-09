The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting at Lenox Square in Buckhead, the fourth one at the mall since December.
According to a preliminary police report, March 8 at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the mall about a report of an individual being shot in the parking lot.
Both off-duty officers working at the mall and on-duty officers responded to the call and found in the parking lot a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three more.
“The investigation revealed that earlier in the afternoon the victim was involved in a dispute over a parking space with four suspects in the mall parking lot,” the report stated. “The victim and suspects separated and entered the mall but later the victim and suspects returned to the parking lot and the dispute continued.
“At one point one of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot the victim at least once. The four suspects immediately got into a vehicle and tried to flee but had a traffic collision while still in the parking lot. The four suspects fled on foot and an off-duty Cobb County police officer apprehended one suspect. That suspect is currently detained. Atlanta police detectives are actively working to identify the remaining three suspects and the investigation is continuing.”
Police said the victim’s name is not being released yet, pending notification of his family, which lives out of state.
The police also stated the suspect arrested March 8 has been released without charges.
“At this time, it is not believed that he is responsible for the shooting,” the report stated. “There are no other suspects in custody. The investigation continues.”
In a statement emailed to the media, Police Chief Erika Shields addressed the shooting and the .
“Sunday’s fatal shooting at Lenox Square continues to show a level of brazenness and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning,” she said. “These violent acts are happening in broad daylight, and with increased police presence already in place at the mall. Prior to Sunday’s incident, we had met with Simon Property Group (managers of Lenox Square) representatives in an effort to improve security. Some positive steps were taken, but more needs to be done. Simon’s involvement in developing a comprehensive approach to security is critical to our success.
“Department leaders will be meeting again this afternoon to determine what further resources APD can provide to assist in providing more presence at the mall. We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions. APD has made arrests in all three previous shootings that have occurred on mall property since December, and I’m confident an arrest will be made in Sunday’s murder. These incidents have our full attention.”
The police have emailed the media a photo of the suspects taken from surveillance video at the mall. If anyone has information on the suspects or their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577- 8477 or www.stopcrimeatl.org.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously, and witnesses are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if it leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(1) comment
No surprise at that mall , it has so gone down and crime is going to just get worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.