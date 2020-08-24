The Atlanta Humane Society announced it has taken in 20 dogs sent from Gulfport, Mississippi, to escape the path of Tropical Storm Marco.
The dogs arrived in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 and were sent by the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Marco made landfall at about 7 p.m. near the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum winds of 40 mph, according to weather.com.
“These dogs were already in the shelter before Marco and are not stray or lost animals who might have been picked up during evacuations,” Atlanta Humane Society spokeswoman Christina Hill said. “The Atlanta Humane Society has a disaster response team that is put into place in times of disaster.
“This team works closely with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and other designated disaster relief agencies to provide resources during times of great need. They also collaborate with local and national animal welfare groups to coordinate the transport of animals from disaster zones and on-site support in disaster zones if needed.”
While Marco was not strong enough to be declared a hurricane, Tropical Storm Laura is following it and is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane by Aug. 26, when it’s supposed to make landfall along the Louisiana or Texas coast.
Hill said the dogs will be examined by the Atlanta organization’s team before being put up for adoption in the coming days.
For more information, visit www.atlantahumane.org.
