The Atlanta City Council is doing what it can to accommodate disabled residents at its meetings.
“Anytime we can make our meetings more accessible, that’s a positive step forward for the city,” Post 1 at-large Councilman Michael Julian Bond said in a news release.
At the council’s meeting Sept. 16 at City Hall downtown, Bond introduced two pieces of legislation regarding making meetings more open to disabled residents, both of which were approved. The first ordinance will require real-time closed captioning at every council meeting and standing committees starting in 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1385). The second piece of legislation mandates notices be posted to make clear how individuals with disabilities can request specific accommodations to participate in council meetings (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1386).
“I applaud my colleagues for passing this legislation and making sure as many people as possible can effectively participate in everything we do at City Hall,” Bond said.
Said District 6 Councilwoman Jennifer Ide, who chairs the committee on council, “We need to do all we can to make sure our meetings are as open and accessible as possible. The legislation moved forward today improves access and helps to remove some of the barriers that exist in allowing people to participate in our meetings. This is a fantastic move forward in creating greater government accessibility and openness.”
