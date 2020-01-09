The city of Atlanta could be raising or lowering its impact fees in the near future.
That decision will be determined by a comprehensive update to its impact fee program.
“We must make sure our impact fee structure is practical, effective and fiscally responsible,” District 7 Atlanta Councilman Howard Shook, who represents part of Buckhead and introduced legislation calling for the update, said in a news release. “We haven’t updated our impact fees since 1993. This legislation ensures the steps are taken to review our impact fee program and get it on the right financial footing.”
At its meeting Jan. 6 at City Hall, the council voted to approve the legislation calling for the update (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1728).
The city levies impact fees on new developments to help fund expanded capital facilities mandated to serve new residents and businesses that will occupy those developments. Impact fees are assessed for transportation, parks, police and fire facilities.
