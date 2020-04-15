The city of Atlanta is giving its employees on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hazard pay of $500 each month.
At its April 14 meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak, the Atlanta City Council voted 15-0 to approve a resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-30 to authorize implementing a supplement to the city’s hazard pay policy.
The hazard pay will be given to about 5,400 employees, according to a city document and only applies to workers dealing directly with others. It is in effect retroactively from March 30 through June 30 but could be cut short if the pandemic ends before then.
The council also approved other resolutions regarding COVID-19:
♦ A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-32 delaying the meeting of any city board, authority, commission, committee or other similar bodies pursuant to Section 3-401 of the city charter until City Hall and other Atlanta facilities reopen to the public (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3764).
♦ A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-33 calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the Atlanta Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3765).
♦ A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-34 ordering the mayor’s office of special events and the department of parks and recreation to refuse to accept new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events held in the city governed by Chapter 142 of the code of ordinances and ordering the Atlanta Police Department to refuse to accept new applications for special events governed by Chapter 10, Article II, Division 3 of the code of ordinances (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3766).
♦ A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-35 authorizing the chief financial officer to allocate up to $1.5 million to contribute to funding efforts of the nonprofit and philanthropic communities to provide individual shelter options with supportive services for persons experiencing homelessness (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3767).
♦ A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-36 that declared there to be an emergency in existence within the territorial jurisdictional limits of Atlanta and exercised the mayor’s emergency powers in accordance with Section 2-181(b) of the city’s code of ordinances to ensure the enforcement of the governor’s Executive Order 04.02.20.01 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3768).
