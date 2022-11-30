Multiple Georgia schools have received hoax threats of an active shooting Nov. 30, including Cambridge High School in Fulton County.
According to the Milton Police Department, an unknown source made a 911 call, claiming to be a Cambridge teacher shortly after 11 a.m. Police say the caller claimed shots had been fired at the school. Milton Police contacted Cambridge High’s administration, which reported no incidents they were aware of though they did put the school on a hard lockdown.
Out of an abundance of caution, officers did a sweep of the school while students remained inside classrooms. Police say they found no indication of shots fired, leaving the campus after determining the 911 call was a hoax. Fulton County Schools also said no weapons were found on campus.
FCS spokesperson Brian Noyes said no other FCS schools have received calls today.
At least six schools across the state received hoax phone calls. At the time of publishing, no shooters or injuries have been reported. The first reports were of a gunman near the Savannah Early College campus. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said no threats were found, but students were evacuated.
"There is no information at this time to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, a full response to the potential threat is taking place for the safety of all occupants," Johnson said.
Later, faux reports were made at Cartersville High School, Brunswick High School, Camden County High School, Valdosta High School, Westside High School and Baldwin High School in Milledgeville.
Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Seth Coleman said the school system has not received any threats today, but has received a "handful" of calls this year.
"Atlanta Public Schools takes these situations seriously," Coleman said.
In the event of a threat, Coleman said the school is immediately placed on lockdown and district police officers are called.
"An investigation is initiated to assess the veracity of the threat," Coleman said. "Parents are notified. The lockdown is lifted only after a determination is made that there is no threat to students, employees, or visitors. The investigation continues to discover the source of the threat. Anyone determined to have made a threat against an APS school will be prosecuted."
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office also said they have not received any calls today.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement, calling the calls a "cruel hoax."
Read my full statement on this morning's hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses: pic.twitter.com/V1aBiBAgRc— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2022
"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available," Kemp said. "The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
"As the father of three daughters, the possibility of an active shooter is a concern that I ask God to to guard against everyday," he said.
