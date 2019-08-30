With Labor Day weekend upon us, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is giving drivers a few days off from the headache of construction-related lane closures.
With Florida residents traveling north to evacuate from the expected path of Hurricane Dorian, the lane closures come at a good time.
In a news release, GDOT announced it’s suspending those lane closures in metro Atlanta from Aug. 30 at noon to Sept. 3 at 5 a.m. to ease traffic congestion statewide during the holiday weekend in metro Atlanta. Lane closures are also limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
But GDOT also stated travelers should be aware that crews may still work in proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
GDOT also reminds all drivers of Georgia’s hands-free cell phone law, which mandates that they don’t hold their phones while driving, and its Move Over Law, which requires motorists to move over one lane when law enforcement and/or emergency vehicles or construction crews are on the side of the road and displaying flashing emergency lights.
