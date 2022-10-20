TEDWomen, TED’s annual conference to celebrate the power of women and girls, and the Woodruff Arts Center are officially kicking off a partnership to bring the TEDWomen Conference to the city of Atlanta.
After several years in California, TEDWomen will host its first event in Atlanta from Oct. 11-13, 2023. TEDWomen 2023 will build on TEDWomen’s legacy of over 215 talks on TED.com garnering nearly 500M views since the conference's 2010 launch. Now, TEDWomen’s annual global gathering will bring together creators, innovators, and changemakers to engage in meaningful conversations and foster connections across geographies, generations, and every sector of work and life in Atlanta in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
"As a city that prioritizes engagement with women and minority-owned businesses in all sectors — public and private — Atlanta is the perfect home for the next three TEDWomen conferences," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.
The Woodruff Arts Center is a natural host for the TEDWomen conference as the center of the arts in Georgia for more than 50 years, and one of the largest arts educators in the Southeast. The Arts Center is the home of the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, and offers visual, performance, and musical experiences on one unified campus in the heart of Atlanta.
"It is extraordinary that TEDWomen chose the Woodruff Arts Center to be their home during the conference, and we look forward to October 2023," Woodruff Arts Center’s President and CEO Hala Moddelmog said. "The Arts Center exudes examples of strong women in leadership roles who make a profound impact throughout the organization and on our community, making the Center an ideal place to welcome the women of the world during the TEDWomen conference."
The Woodruff Arts Center has historically elevated talented women like Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, who is only the second woman in history to ever lead a major American orchestra; Lauren Tate Baeza at the High Museum of Art, who is a curator of African art overseeing the museum’s African art department; and Pearl Cleage, Alliance Theatre’s accomplished Mellon Playwright in Residency and Atlanta’s first Poet Laureate, who is currently receiving rave reviews in London for her play “Blues from an Alabama Sky.”
“At the Arts Center, we are committed to creating access to art and providing arts education to have a lasting impact,” said Moddelmog. “We could not meet that commitment if not for the talented and capable people we have on our campus, and women are a crucial part of the very fabric of who we are at the Woodruff Arts Center.”
The TEDWomen conference, which embraces and celebrates the power of women and girls to be creators and change-makers, is closely aligned with the Woodruff Arts Center’s commitment to accessible art and arts education. Together, the organizations say they are eager to inspire future generations across Atlanta and the world.
"It’s thrilling to finally make the official announcement that TEDWomen is moving to Atlanta and the Woodruff Arts Center," Co-Founder and Editorial Director for TEDWomen and Woodruff Arts Center Board Member Pat Mitchell said. "The move is one that I have advocated for over a period of years, and which both the organizational and venue teams made possible. Going forward, I will be working closely with both the Woodruff Arts Center and the TEDWomen team to strengthen the conference's ties to the community as we move thoughtfully towards making TEDWomen as inclusive and as important to Atlanta as we believe it will be."
To learn more about TEDWomen, visit Conferences.TED.com.
