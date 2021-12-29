The Swan Coach House Gallery is pleased to present 'untangling a little word,' an exhibition of collaborative sculptural works by Atlanta-based artists Rosa Duffy and Y. Malik Jalal, curated by Logan Lockner.
Building upon each of their individual artistic practices, their shared interests in Black history and culture, and their own personal relationship, the collaborative works created by Duffy and Jalal often feature sheets of cut metal or hand-wrought pieces of cast iron adorned with elements such as jewelry, found photographs, concrete and wire.
Their debut exhibition as collaborators, 'because pearls and diamonds have not yet been heard to speak,' was presented at Hi-Lo Press in Atlanta in late 2020. The title of that exhibition was taken from In the Break, poet and scholar Fred Moten’s 2003 book on the aesthetics of jazz and the Black radical tradition.
Moten’s book begins with his claim that “[the] history of [Blackness] is a testament to the fact that objects can and do resist”— drawing critical attention to the historical reality that Black people were once bought, sold, and possessed as objects themselves.
The new works by Duffy and Jalal continue their exploration of such questions about the complex relationships between material objects, commodities and personhood. The artists’ use of steel-working and welding techniques evokes the intersecting histories of manual labor and vernacular craft, addressing the persistence of racial inequalities amid the industrial working class and the contemporary art world alike.
More ephemeral or emotionally charged objects — such as decades-old photographs similar to those in a family album, or gleaming hoop earrings —balance this sense of industrial heft with an elusive, poetic quality.
The exhibition also draws on Duffy’s work as the owner and operator of For Keeps Books, a bookstore and reading room located in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood that offers a curated selection of rare and classic works of Black literature, including fiction, poetry, history, political theory, memoir and more. Celebrating the rich tradition of reading, writing, and publishing that has been integral to Black freedom movements and artistic expression, a selection of reading materials and texts that have influenced Duffy and Jalal’s artwork and creative process will be included as a reading room curated by the artists as part of the exhibition.
Jalal’s first artist’s book, "A Brief History of the World, Vol. 1," was published by For Keeps Books in 2020. It includes an epigraph from scholar Saidiya Hartman —
“If the past is another country, then I am its citizen," Hartman wrote. "I am the relic of an experience most preferred not to remember, as if the sheer will to forget could settle or decide the matter of history. I am a reminder that twelve million crossed the Atlantic Ocean and the past is not yet over.”
The exhibition runs from Jan. 13 through Feb. 17 and kicks off with a reception Jan. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. An artist talk will be held Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. Masks are required at both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.