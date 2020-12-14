The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect wanted for his role in an illegal street racing incident that shut down traffic on the Downtown Connector earlier this month.
According to a news release, Dec. 6 at about 1 a.m., police received complaints of individuals driving recklessly, laying drag, and blocking traffic on Interstate 75/85, also known as the Downtown Connector. Later, videos and photos of the incident were posted to social media, and investigators started to review the footage to identify those involved.
After reviewing the social media photos and video, plus data from police department cameras throughout the city, investigators were able to identify one of the individuals responsible for deliberately blocking the interstate and doing donuts in the roadway.
The police took warrants out against Christian Acosta-Romero, 18, of Doraville. Dec. 12, investigators from the police’s auto crimes unit located Acosta at his home and arrested him. The suspect was taken to the Atlanta City Jail charged with participating in street racing.
Illegal street racing remains an ongoing issue in Atlanta and other parts of the metro area. The department reminds everyone it is aggressively monitoring and pursuing those who engage in street racing (laying drag).
“We will employ our resources to cite and/or arrest those involved in this illegal, dangerous and disruptive activity,” the release stated. “We encourage citizens to call 911 if they see street racing or other dangerous driving situations. Your safety and the safety of our city matters.”
