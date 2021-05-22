More than three quarters of Sandy Springs residents surveyed want to see term limits for the mayor and city council, and a majority would like to see the city’s charter reviewed more often than every 11 years.
According to a news release, those were some of the results unveiled from a survey conducted by Sandy Springs Together at the city’s charter review commission meeting May 20. Sandy Springs Together is a nonprofit that aims to bring a culture of respect and inclusiveness to all residents.
The commission held its first meeting of the year Feb. 2 and plans to present its findings and make recommendations regarding the city’s charter to the Georgia General Assembly this summer.
In the survey, comments from a diverse group of more than 400 residents were collected from April 22 through May 20 via Facebook and email. The survey’s results include the following:
♦ 85% want to see term limits for city council members and the mayor, which currently have none.
♦ 73% would prefer to see a nonpartisan third-party company draw council district lines to avoid any appearance of partisanship.
♦ 59% would prefer to see a rotating election schedule for the city council and mayor seats. Currently they are elected all at once, every four years.
♦ A large majority of respondents believe the city should review the charter more frequently than every 11 years.
♦ 64% of respondents want to see a review at least once in five years or even more frequently.
♦ 34% want to see a review every three years.
♦ 30% want to see a review every five years.
♦ 50% want to see some council members who are elected within their district and other council members who are elected citywide. Currently the council members are elected only by district, but the Atlanta City Council uses a format in which 12 members are voted in by district and three more are elected to at-large, citywide seats.
♦ 59% would prefer to see a rotating election schedule for the council and mayor seats.
♦ 61% believe that the council path should be changed so council members represent the interests of the residents in their district.
♦ 78% would like to see language added to the charter for a standing audit committee.
For more information on Sandy Springs Together, visit sandyspringstogether.org.
