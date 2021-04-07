Sandy Springs City Council meetings will return to an in-person setup starting April 20, City Manager Andrea Surratt said.
The city has mostly held its council meetings online since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, but it did return to a face-to-face format with its June 16, Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 and 17 meetings. In both the summer and fall, Sandy Springs went back to a virtual format due to rises in coronavirus cases.
Though Surratt gave no reason why the council was returning to in-person meetings, it’s likely due to the recent reduction in COVID cases because of the vaccine’s rollout.
She briefly mentioned the city going back to in-person meetings while talking during the council’s April 6 work session, held virtually due to the pandemic, about opportunities for residents to provide public comments on the city’s plans for a new arts and culture center.
She confirmed the news at the end of the council’s meeting that followed the work session when District 3 Councilman Chris Burnett asked her to do so.
“In person starting April 20,” she said.
As with council meetings of the past year, the city likely will require all attendees to wear masks and socially distance. Sandy Springs also will continue to live-stream the meetings for individuals who are unable to attend them in person or feel uncomfortable doing so because of the pandemic.
Each meeting normally takes place the first and third Tuesday of the month starting at 6 p.m.
