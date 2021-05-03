As rainstorms moved through metro Atlanta May 3, they have left a path of destruction that includes downed trees.
In Sandy Springs, a tree fell across all five lanes of Roswell Road right next to the Primrose School located at 5188 Roswell Road, just south of Mount Paran Road (this Neighbor reporter drove through it at about 1:05 p.m.). However, it was cleared by 2 p.m. Also, according to the city of Sandy Springs’ Twitter feed, as of 1:13 p.m., there was another tree down at 300 River Valley Road.
According to the National Weather Service’s website, a tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m., and a flash-flood warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m., and both include all metro Atlanta counties. A tornado warning also was in effect earlier in the day.
Though the city of Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department Facebook pages and Twitter feeds did not include any reports of downed trees, it’s likely there were some there, too.
