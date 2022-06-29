City Springs Theatre Company will perform the award-winning Broadway musical "West Side Story" for the theatre's final performance in its 2021-22 PNC Bank Season.
Directed by Daniel Kutner, this modern, musical take on Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" will be presented July 8 through 24, in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
From the first notes to the final breath, "West Side Story" rumbled onto Broadway in 1957 with its boundary-busting choreography by Jerome Robbins and symphony-style music by Leonard Bernstein. The score, which features lyrics by then-newcomer Stephen Sondheim, are widely regarded by many as the best ever written for the stage.
The classic story, Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the American “Jets,” and the Puerto Rican “Sharks.” Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas of our time. West Side Story features timeless songs such as “Tonight,” “Something’s Coming,” and “I Feel Pretty.”
"West Side Story" is certain to move, charm, and captivate audiences old and new.
"West Side Story" at City Springs Theatre Company stars Ben Jacoby as Tony (Broadway: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"), Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva as Bernardo (Broadway: "West Side Story"), and Orianna Hilliard as Anita (Broadway: "Aladdin," City Springs Theatre Company: "A Chorus Line"), and featuring newcomer Emma Heistand as Maria.
Featuring Steve Hudson as Doc, Bart Hansard as Officer Krupke, Ethan Zeph as Riff, Danny Iktomi Bevins as Chino, JD Myers as Glad Hand, Bob Adams as Lt. Schrank, Annalese Starzec as Anybodys, Craig Donnelly as Action, Eric Michael Escoe as Baby John, Lukas DeLancey as Snowboy, Nick Walker Jones as A-Rab, Sammy Fossum as Diesel, Monica Garcia Bradley as Consuelo, Estef Martín as Rosalia, Teresa Jade as Francisca, Ruby Calamia as Graziella, and Mallory Nolting as Velma.
Also in the cast are Jeleesa Levy, Lauryn Adams, Eugene Bois, Jordan Garcia, Willis Hao, Zion Newton, Deanna Sloan, Emily Hart Herbert, Nicole Lewandowski, and Ryley Perry.
The creative team includes Daniel Kutner (Director), Cindy Mora Reiser (Choreographer), Miles Plant (Music Director), Robert Andrew Kovach (Scenic Designer), Jeffrey Meek (Costume Designer), Scott Daniel (Wig Designer), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Mike Tracey (Sound Designer), and Ryan Belock (Projection Designer). Production Stage Managed by Daniel LeMein.
All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.
West Side Story is included in current subscriber season packages. Tickets are $40 to $120, with discounts for seniors, students, groups and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.
