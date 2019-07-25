What began as a case of a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempting to pull over a driver for speeding in Buckhead ended with a fiery wreck near the Downtown Connector in northeast Atlanta, with the driver arrested for DUI and other charges.
According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper was driving north on Piedmont Road near the Buford Spring Connector July 25 at 3:17 a.m. when he saw a white Mercedes C300 speeding at 63 mph southbound on Piedmont.
“The trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle exited onto Buford Spring Connector southbound,” the report stated. “The vehicle started to stop near Armour Drive, then fled, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit (continued) south on Buford Spring Connector, and the vehicle took a left curve just before reaching Peachtree Street, driving off the roadway. The vehicle went over the barrier wall and landed on the I-75 north lanes. The vehicle caught fire after the driver ran on foot.”
During the chase, troopers caught the driver, Colin Taylor Burnett, 28, of Atlanta, in the wood line near I-75. According to the report, originally authorities believed there may have been more suspects running from the vehicle, but after “an extensive search” of the area, they determined Burnett was the only person in the car.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Grady EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital/detention. Burnett was charged with fleeing, DUI, speeding, driving with a suspended license and other related traffic charges.
According to a WSB-TV report, first responders’ vehicles, including fire trucks, blocked several lanes of I-75 just north of the 75/85 split as they removed the car from the highway and cleaned up the area. All lanes were then reopened.
