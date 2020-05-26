Several members of the Lovett School’s class of 2020 have tested positive for COVID-19, the school has reported.
In a May 23 letter emailed to all the school’s parents and posted to Lovett’s website, Head of School Meredyth Cole and Head Nurse Shana Horan informed parents and others about the situation.
“Because we are committed to helping the Lovett community stay healthy, we want to let you know that the school has been notified by several class of 2020 families that their students have tested positive for COVID-19,” they said. “Unfortunately the infectious nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be touched at some point, and we recognize how hard separation and missed milestones have been on the emotional lives of our students. Families of the students diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with the appropriate healthcare professionals and Departments of Health.”
They also urged anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of the virus (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle pain or loss of taste or smell) to get tested for it and directed them where to get a free test.
Lovett is not disclosing the number of seniors who tested positive or their names.
But in a statement, school spokeswoman Courtney Fowler said the school has been closed since March 15, and the virus may have been spread to other students at private off-campus events not hosted by Lovett. Even though the school hosted a senior parade on campus in May 17, all of the students and their families were confined to their cars, and Lovett’s 75 staff members attending were socially distanced along the street leading through the campus.
“The notifications were made several days after a socially distanced drive-by senior parade occurred; an in-person graduation has been postponed to late July,” Fowler said. “The school has been made aware of several off-campus social gatherings but has no information on any private events. Families of the graduates diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with the appropriate healthcare professionals and Departments of Health.
Cole was not available for an interview seeking further comment on the issue.
