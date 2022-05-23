The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill for two free Concerts in the Park — 'From Paris to Piedmont' June 15 and 'Hooray for Hollywood' June 22.
On Wednesday, June 15, Associate Conductor Jerry Hou leads the ASO in an all-French program including selections from favorites such as Bizet’s "Carmen," Dukas’ "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" and Debussy’s "Nocturnes." On Wednesday, June 22, guest conductor Anthony Parnther and the ASO will perform a program of some of Hollywood’s greatest hits, including music from "Back to the Future," "King Richard," "Call of the Wild," "Out of Africa," "E.T." and more.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concerts in the Park are presented by the Charles Loridans Foundation, Inc. and PNC. Major support is provided by The Mark and Evelyn Trammell Foundation, Inc., city of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the Georgia Council for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
"We are thrilled to present not one, but two concerts with our brilliant musicians, exciting conductors and beautiful programs to the Atlanta community this summer," Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Barlament said. "This long-standing tradition of enjoying great music under the stars is a delight for all ages. We are grateful to the Charles Loridans Foundation, PNC and all of our generous sponsors for making these wonderful gifts to the community possible."
Seating with a direct view of the stage is not guaranteed. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill, located in the southwest corner of the park. There is limited parking at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Parking Facility, adjacent to Piedmont Park. Patrons are encouraged to carpool, ride MARTA (Arts Center Station), walk or bike to the event.
Patrons may bring outside food and beverages into the concert area; however, grills, glass containers and outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase on site.
Admission is free and no tickets are required. Additional details and full program information are available at www.aso.org/piedmont.
