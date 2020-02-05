A Sandy Springs church has ceased services for its worshipping community, but the church itself has not closed yet.
Highpoint Episcopal Community Church hosted its last service Jan. 12, and though its membership had been on the rise, the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta decided to stop services there because the worship community was no longer financially viable.
Rev. Lang Lowery, the church’s canon, said Episcopal churches are categorized as a mission, parish or worshipping community, with the last designation meaning the congregation had relinquished self-governance to the diocese because of its finances.
“It’s interesting in this case because I can say this is a unique case where the actual worship community was growing,” he said. “They were a very vital group, but they just couldn’t financially sustain the facility. There was a lot of attendance and it was growing, and it was a robust place, but there was no way 40 (members) could sustain that building.
“We will now look for another use for the building. At this point it’s our intention to find an internal use for it (another congregation) and to not sell it. But we could get there if we don’t find the internal use.”
Highpoint was founded about 56 years ago as the Church of the Atonement, a congregation started by members of nearby Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church. Lowery said it had only about 50 members at its inception but grew to 300 or 400 at its high point in the late 1980s.
The congregation’s name changed to Highpoint in 2016 or 2017, and though it had only about 40 members when it closed, that was up from 12 members in 2017. Lowery said the church had a Hispanic worshipping congregation there but it moved to Holy Innocents’ last year.
He said the final service, which drew 80 individuals, “was kind of like a funeral.”
“It was the passing of something that people had put a lot of faith and time and effort into,” Lowery said. “For me at least, it was very sad. But it was also uplifting in the sense that those folks are so faithful that they’ll go find other churches nearby and they gave it the best try I’ve ever seen for such as small church.”
Robin Hickey, a member of the worshipping community’s leadership team, had been a member of the church for 25 years.
“It’s very disappointing. It’s very sad, painful. I personally think it’s a real loss to both the Episcopal diocese and the neighborhood,” she said of the worshipping community’s closure.
But she acknowledged it was no longer financially viable.
“The building was old and probably needed two new HVAC (units) and other work and (member donations) were low,” she said. “The money coming in wasn’t able to meet the money going out.”
Lowery said the church’s losses are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hickey said the worshipping community’s members have been welcomed by other local Episcopal churches, and there are at least three such churches within three square miles of Highpoint.
Hickey said Highpoint was unique in at least two ways.
“I feel like we were creative both in our art outreach and having a creative Bible study,” she said. “We had a lot of music concerts and Capital City Opera had been based there. The priest (the Rev. Ruth Pattison) we had most recently was creative in always using approved liturgy but encouraging us to write our own prayers of the people and encouraging us to look at different approved liturgy from other prayer books, like New Zealand.
“We had a pet Sunday the second Sunday of every month and an outdoor church service once a month. It was a very loving place. It had gone through some ups and downs as far as membership (went). But I felt like we had come to a good place, and were starting to add a few members, albeit slowly. It was also a small enough church that every person played an important role and every person was valued for what they had to offer. I think we’ll all miss each other tremendously. By having it small and having such significant roles in the church, I learned so much.”
Highpoint’s volunteer-run art gallery, Gallery 4945, decided to close once the worshipping community was shut down. In a Jan. 31 mass email, the gallery’s Kathy Broyles said an exhibition of works by Suzanne Engel set to open Feb. 8 would not take place.
Lowery said the church is still hosting Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and other groups’ events, but it has already contacted Fulton County to request it no longer be used as a polling precinct for elections.
He said he hopes to find another Episcopal use for the church by this summer and has reached out to all other metro Atlanta Episcopal churches to see if they’re interested. If that plan is unsuccessful, he said he’ll reach out to other churches and synagogues about possibly using the church space before possibly putting it on the market to be sold and possibly redeveloped.
