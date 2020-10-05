Sandy Springs Together will host a forum Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. with the Nov. 3 general election candidates for the city’s four Georgia House of Representatives seats.
Each of the two candidates running for the seats in Districts 45, 51, 52 and 80 has been invited to participate in the forum, which will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be moderated by Georgia Public Broadcasting journalist Donna Lowry.
According to its website, Sandy Springs Together is an organization that wants “safe, walkable neighborhoods, with housing options affordable for everyone, and we want all of our voices included as the city makes decisions.”
Melanie Couchman, its co-founder, said candidates Matt Wilson (District 80), Josh McLaurin (District 51), Sarah Tindall Ghazal (District 45) and Shea Roberts (District 52) have committed to participating, and candidates Alex Kaufman (District 51) and Deb Silcox (District 52) can’t attend for one reason or another. Candidates Alan Cole (District 80) and Matt Dollar (District 45) have not replied to Sandy Springs Together’s invitation yet, Couchman added.
For more information or to RSVP for the forum, which is free to watch, visit sandyspringstogether.org and click on the link at the top of the webpage. It will be live-streamed on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3jzrNVJ.
