The city of Sandy Springs wants to refinance its bonds to save taxpayers as much as $500,000 a year in long-term debt service, possibly more, but is taking a cautious approach.
“Our recommendation was to refinance the bonds if there was 1.5 to 1 ratio savings,” said Courtney Rogers, senior vice president of Davenport and Co., a Richmond, Virginia-based company hired to develop a bond refunding plan. “When you all gave us the green light in February, we were looking at savings of $16 million with a net present value, with $10 million in negative arbitrage. That’s the only reason we’d move forward on this, to ease the burden on taxpayers.”
Davenport spoke at the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority’s April 21 meeting, which preceded the Sandy Springs City Council meeting where the council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to authorize the issuance of taxable refunding revenue Bonds (for the City Springs project), Series 2020 bonds to refinance its existing revenue bonds, Series 2015. The meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The approval also includes an intergovernmental contract between the city and the authority, with the principal amount not to go above $198 million. The same resolution was also passed by the authority.
The authority, the council acting on the City Springs project’s behalf, issued Series 2015 revenue bonds in October 2015, totaling $159.5 million for that development. According to a news release, about $151 million remain with coupon rates ranging from 2.25% to 5%.
By approving the resolution, it gives Rogers and the city the flexibility to pull the trigger on its bond refinancing plan at a time when rates are favorable without having to hold another council meeting, which could cost Sandy Springs tens of thousands of dollars based on a volatile bond market.
“The 10-year bond got down to 31 basis points and got up to 125 and is now around 55. There’s no way they can come to us to get authorization (in time),” District 5 Councilman Tibby DeJulio, a certified financial planner, told authority chair and Mayor Rusty Paul during the authority’s meeting.
District 1 Councilman John Paulson said if the city could have saved $750,000 per year if it made the move in early to mid-March, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis caused the market to plummet.
“If we did it today, it would be $250,000,” Paulson said. “Why don’t we shoot for halfway, or $500,000?”
DeJulio said even if the city saved only $400,000, that would be sufficient.
