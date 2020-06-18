The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested two suspects accused of robbing a T-Mobile store at gunpoint June 17.
According to a news release, just after 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to the T-Mobile at 5650 Roswell Road regarding an armed robbery that had just happened. A lookout on the suspects was provided, and the officers spotted them driving the getaway vehicle, a 2019 gray Ford Fusion, in the area of Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive.
As the suspects tried to turn onto Heards Ferry Road, they crashed with a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light at that intersection. The suspects sideswiped another vehicle and continued travelling on Mount Vernon before their vehicle became disabled.
The suspects abandoned their car and fled on foot in different directions toward the neighborhood. A traffic unit officer quickly apprehended the first suspect without incident. The second suspect was located hiding behind a home within the River Shore Estates subdivision and was also taken into custody without incident.
The suspects have been identified as Tarris Young, 33, of Union City, Zacchaeus Tillman, 23, of Atlanta. Each has been charged with one count of reckless driving, two counts of possession of cocaine (Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act), armed robbery and felony fleeing and attempting to elude and four counts of false imprisonment and aggravated assault with the intent to commit armed robbery and six counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm.
Both suspects entered the T-Mobile store wearing facemasks and displaying handguns. They rounded up the four employees, taking them to the back of the store and tying them with zip-ties. The suspects stole numerous cellphones from the stores as well as the vehicle keys from one of the employees.
One of the suspects attempted to steal the employee’s vehicle, but left it running in the parking lot for unknown reasons. Both suspects then fled the scene in their getaway vehicle before getting in the wreck on Mount Vernon.
Though the incident was traumatic for the T-Mobile employees involved, none were physically harmed due to this robbery. The occupants of the two vehicles that were struck by the getaway vehicle were not seriously injured. All the stolen property and the two firearms used in the robbery were recovered.
