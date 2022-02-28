The Sandy Springs Police Department have arrested the person allegedly behind a shooting on Willow Creek Drive that killed a 28-year-old man.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Sandy Springs officers responded to a residence on Willow Creek Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot. Once officers arrived, police say they found an unconscious man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started performing life saving measures on the wounded male until the arrival of medical services.
The 28-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers and detectives immediately started processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Although this investigation is very active and in the early stages, detectives were able to determine that this was not a random act of violence and learned that both parties were known to each other. Police say both parties were inside the residence and got into an argument that resulted in gunfire.
The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives are still interviewing the shooter and no charges have been filed at the time of publishing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective JT Williams at JtWilliams@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-3321.
