The city of Sandy Springs continues to distribute more COVID-19 relief funds – $2.1 million in total – as part of its plan to help residents, organizations and businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“The (latest) recommendation includes contract awards to four organizations,” Assistant City Manager Kristin Smith said.
At its March 2 meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 5-0 to approve awarding four nonprofits a total of $175,000 in financial aid to assist in their efforts to help Sandy Springs residents affected by the outbreak. District 2 Councilman Steve Soteres was absent.
That decision represented the third round of relief funds the city handed out. The council voted 5-0 at its Nov. 17 meeting to approve allocating $220,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The Community Assistance Center, Los Ninos Primeros and the Sandy Springs Mission received those funds.
In June, the council approved $384,260 in CDBG coronavirus relief funds to the same three nonprofits as the November allocation.
Overall, the program mandates nonprofits provide services directly related to issues caused by the pandemic, focusing on helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families. Services must support Sandy Springs residents, and the nonprofit must have a tracking system implemented to measure the program’s usefulness.
Regarding the latest round of relief funds, the center got $55,000 to help maintain staffing and operations to support the activities needed to meet housing stability and food security objectives. Temple Emanu-El received $15,000 for its program to provide food to 140 immigrant families for four months.
Solidarity Sandy Springs got $50,000 to continue providing nourishment through its food pantry. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia Inc. earned $55,000 to help prevent homelessness and provide well-being programs for 100 families, including rent and utility assistance and food.
One other nonprofit’s proposal – from Rehabilitation Ranch Inc. – was considered for aid but was not funded because the planned location for its temporary childcare program was not appropriately zoned for that use.
The city plans to dole out more funds in the future. For more information, visit sandyspringsga.gov/public-safety/covid-19.
