The city of Sandy Springs wants your opinion on which roads should be included in its second set of transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST) projects.
The city will host two virtual information sessions April 26 (at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.) to gather input from the community regarding the TSPLOST 2 project list. Both sessions will contain the same information.
Following the meetings, the presentation and proposed projects will be posted online at spr.gs/TSPLOST2021 for public comment until May 7. Residents can also submit comments in person by visiting the city’s booth at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market May 1 and 8.
TSPLOST 1, a five-year, 1% Fulton County tax that provides funds for both city- and transit/MARTA-related transportation projects, ends in March. TSPLOST 2, which would last another five years, must be placed on the November election ballot for it to start the day after the first TSPLOST stops. Each city in the county will submit its own project list for the developments its share of the tax will pay for.
TSPLOST 2, which like TSPLOST 1 has a separate tax for the city of Atlanta, is expected to generate $500 million for Fulton’s other cities. The Fulton one likely will include a 0.75% tax for the county’s cities and possibly up to 0.25% for a transit/MARTA component.
County Manager Dick Anderson has said the cities must develop their project lists by May and then adopt them in May and/or June. From there, intergovernmental agreements must be signed in July and forwarded to the Fulton elections superintendent by Aug. 2 so TSPLOST 2 could go on the November ballot.
For more information, visit spr.gs/TSPLOST2021.
