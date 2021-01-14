The city of Sandy Springs will host two online public meetings Jan. 28 to get the public’s opinions on its transportation master plan.
At meetings scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. that day, the city seeks public input on proposed roadway, intersection, mobility, pedestrian and safety projects. Both meetings will have the same information.
The current transportation master plan was adopted in 2008, but since then the city has undergone several changes. The plan aims to identify and offer recommendations on transportation projects and policies that will improve the mobility and overall safety for all users. The plan’s goals include promoting an interconnected and efficient system while maintaining the existing transportation network.
The presentation, proposed projects and a survey will be posted on the city’s website after the meetings. Public comment and surveys will be accepted until Feb. 18.
For more information or to participate in the virtual meetings, visit http://spr.gs/tmp.
