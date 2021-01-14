Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.