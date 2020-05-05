Tibby DeJulio said the city of Sandy Springs’ bridges over local highways are often the first impression visitors get when they pass through, whether bad or good, so upgrading at least some of them is worth the price.
“Having spent a lot of time on the road lately going back and forth, the preliminary view people get of Sandy Springs is our bridges on (Interstate) 285 and (Georgia) 400,” the District 5 Sandy Springs City Council member said. “Without a doubt, Sandy Springs has the ugliest bridges available. I’ve been complaining for years to make these bridges more attractive. We tried doing it with (the) Roswell Road (bridge over 285) and it died. I think this is money well spent for Sandy Springs.”
At its meeting May 5, the council voted 6-0 to approve spending between $7.7 million and $10 million in federal and city funds to improve three bridges crossing 400 as part of that highway’s express lane/bus rapid transit project. The meeting was held virtually because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The bridges are located at Spalding Drive, Pitts Road and Roberts Drive. The council’s passage means the city will apply for the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) discretionary grant to help pay for the bridges’ improvements.
If its grant application is approved, the city would be required to allocate 20% of funding for the project, or up to $2 million. The total minimum grant amount is $5 million.
“This is the first time we’ve applied for a grant like this,” said Marty Martin, the city’s director of public works, who gave a presentation on the grant application.
Martin added the bridges’ improvements could also include side paths to augment the city’s trails master plan, plus augmented sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and decorative elements. Before the council’s vote, he said the grant application deadline is May 18, so the agenda item had to be approved at this meeting since the next one is May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.