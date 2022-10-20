Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and city council members unanimously approved to adopt the city’s Comprehensive Plan 5 Year update During the Oct. 18 city council meeting.
The update is part of the city's Next Ten Plan, which lays out the plans and goals for Sandy Springs' first 10 years as a city. According to Planning and Zoning Manager Michele McIntosh-Ross, the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Community Affairs agreed to approve the Five Year Update draft.
The plan, submitted to ARC and DCA in July, states how the city will "continue to ask how we should grow and ensure efficient mobility" throughout Sandy Springs.
Since initial implementation in 2017, the Next 10 Plan has focused on 10 key areas of improvement for the city — Neighborhood Preservation, Mobility, Connections, Open Space, Balanced Community, Competitive, Transit, Redevelopment, Quality of Place and Life, Development and Management tools.
Planning and Zoning Commission and the Next 10 Advisory Committee emphasized heavily on community feedback and collaborated with residents through public input sessions, to finalize the draft plan. According to the Next 10 update, five areas — Land Use and Community Character, Transportation, Housing, Economic Development, Green Space, Natural Systems and Sustainability — need urgent attention.
Council member John Paulson described the update as seemingly "not a lot different from what was done five years ago."
McIntosh-Ross clarified the five-year update aims to continue "building on what has been done previously," or as stated in the plan, to "mature and build upon its accomplishments."
According to McIntosh-Ross, new projects have been added to the plan, ones the neighborhoods wanted to see. Additionally, transportation projects were also added to the plan, but she did not provide specific details.
Discussion of the comprehensive plan on Tuesday evening was brief, but Paulson did raise a question about broadband coverage and connectivity, which is emphasized in the 2017 Comprehensive Plan. He inquired reasoning for why some areas in the city are "underserved or not served."
According to McIntosh-Ross, DCA intends to investigate the matter further and aims work with the city to "collaborate on improvements."
Councilman John Paulson moved to approve with a second by Dr. Melody Kelley and the motion was approved unanimously.
The Comprehensive Plan 5-Year Update for the city of Sandy Springs’s is available online at www.sandyspringsga.gov/comprehensive-plan.
