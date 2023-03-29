The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs will be hosting its inaugural Rotary Club of Sandy Spring Pickleball Madness Tournament April 14.
The tournament will be played at the Sandy Springs Tennis Center at 500 Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs. Registration fee is $75 and includes one event with a minimum of two matches. The tournament will run from 2:30 through 6:30, and specific times will be announced at a later date. There will be food and beverages provided by the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs during the matches.
"We want players to have fun," club president Scott Einfeldt said. "Pickleball has become such a popular racquet sport played by women and men of all ages and skill levels. Our tournament will be played by doubles using a round robin format. You don’t need a partner to play in the tournament as we’ll pair you with someone of similar skill. In the process, players will learn more about Vision To Learn, Rotary and our impact on the Sandy Springs education system and greater Atlanta."
A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will go to the club's continued support of the Vision To Learn Project. Vision to Learn was founded in 2012 by Austin Beutner in Northridge, California. He saw the need once he found out that so many students in the Los Angeles area were struggling in school, partly due to not being able to see the board or read clearly.
Fulton County Schools set up the partnership with Vision to Learn through the district’s Bridge To Success Plan, the three-year comprehensive plan and transformational investment to help students recover from learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure student achievement, growth and success. Vision To Learn provides Fulton County students with vision screenings and prescription glasses for students in need. Prescription eyeglasses will be delivered within two weeks and lost/broken glasses will be replaced free of charge within a year.
By providing low-income children with the glasses, they need will improve the quality of their education, and the quality of their lives. Children who need glasses and don’t have them are more likely to be misdiagnosed with behavioral issues in kindergarten, be considered “slow” learners by 5th grade, and to drop out of high school.
More than 200 students at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School see the world through new lens…
As of 2022, Vision to Learn has visited 5000 schools and Boys and Girls Clubs and has provided 350,000 children with glasses. They currently have 50 mobile clinics and over 200 employees working for them. This school year alone, the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs has provided more than 800 pairs of glasses to local students through the program.
"One of Rotary International’s Four Avenues of Service is Community Service," Einfeldt said. "This avenue focuses on the many ways Rotary clubs can serve their local communities in areas such as health, education, poverty, and the environment. For more than 50 years, the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs has provided volunteers and financial support to schools in Sandy Springs."
Registration for the tournament is limited to only 80 players. If the tournament is cancelled April 14 due to weather, the make-up day will be April 21, using the same tournament times originally planned. There will be no refunds if a player cannot make the make-up date.
