The city of Sandy Springs is returning to in-person meetings in October, following months of mostly virtual public hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the city stated it would start hosting in-person meetings in October through a hybrid model in which the city council, which meets twice a month, would meet virtually on the first Tuesday of each month but in person on the third Tuesday. Individuals who do not want to attend the in-person meetings can watch them online.
The city’s planning commission and board of appeals will also use the same hybrid approach, with individuals allowed to attend them in person or online. In-person attendees must wear a mask and pass through a temperature check and health screening. In-person attendance will be limited to capacities outlined in Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.
“There is considerable work that remains to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in the release. “We need to continue the cautious course, following the guidelines from public health officials. This hybrid model maintains that approach while enabling business, in this case, public hearings, to continue.”
The council met in person June 16, and the city cancelled its June 17 in-person planning commission meeting due to confusion over how individuals could submit public comments. But a spike in coronavirus cases later that month forced Sandy Springs to return to all virtual meetings.
The only exception was the city’s July 22 planning commission meeting, which was held in person and live-streamed to accommodate public hearings already advertised.
For more information, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
