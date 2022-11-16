Multiple Sandy Springs residents spoke in favor of mandating Juneteenth as a city holiday and host an honorary celebration during the Nov. 15 city council meeting.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. A culmination of the date, "June" and "teenth," is commemorated on June 19. Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden.
"We are genuinely in a very special situation because Juneteenth was adopted as a federal holiday," Council member Melody Kelley said. "The last time a federal holiday was adopted it was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The position we are in is not one that happens often."
Kelley said her hope is for Sandy Springs to further our opportunities of expanding on diversity and inclusion by mandating the holiday and holding an annual event to commemorate and honor Juneteenth.
“The event [in 2021] demonstrated to everyone that Juneteenth is already a holiday in Sandy Springs," Kelley said. "Families, Business owners and Stakeholders, as well as community leaders have already adopted it."
Dante Carter, a founding member of the committee responsible for organizing the 2021 event, recollected stories of his grandparents’ struggles with segregation and fighting for equality.
"Our city is full of these stories and the descendants that carry them on," Carter said. "Juneteenth is about the dreams of our ancestors — the dream of freedom. That freedom came at a price, but freedom came. We are asking you as our representatives to celebrate their dream with us and make Juneteenth not only a city recognized holiday, but one that we care enough to fund for all of our city workers."
Corey Waller, also a committee member, correlated the diversity in Sandy Springs to a patch quilt his grandmother gifted to his daughter.
"There are a lot of different fabrics stitched together," Waller said. "Each of the patches has different designs, but together they make a beautiful blanket. It is not important that each patch look like the other, they hold their own."
During his public comment, Sandy Springs resident Rev. Dr. Wilton Heyliger emphasized finding a balance between mandating Juneteenth as a holiday and working with the city’s 10 paid days framework. Heyliger suggested "flexible holidays," where residents have the option of choosing which holidays they would or would not observe.
Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery said Juneteenth is discussed when making the annual calendar.
City Manager Eden E. Freeman and Kelley voiced a concept similar to Heyliger’s suggestion, a "floating" or "flex" day, giving city employees the choice to observe Juneteenth and Veterans Day. According to Freeman, a celebration would do a great service to the community of what Juneteenth actually means and why it is important.
Mayor and council deferred the item to the Dec. 6 city council meeting to "further vet flexible models on how to incorporate Juneteenth as a holiday."
