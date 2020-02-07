One Sandy Springs home was damaged when a tree fell on it during the Feb. 6 storms that roared through metro Atlanta, but no one was seriously hurt, according to the Sandy Springs Fire Department.
In a message posted to its Facebook page, the department stated, “Earlier this morning, during the first round of storms, SSFD Company 51, along with Battalion 5, responded to a home that had been struck by a tree. Even though the room was occupied when the tree struck, there were only minor injuries.”
In a Feb. 7 interview, Deputy Fire Marshall Jesse Bernard said three adults were inside the house, located on Tynecastle Way, when the tree fell on it, and only one was injured.
“(The fallen tree) basically affected one bedroom on the upper level,” Bernard said. “The rest of the house is still habitable.”
That may have been the worst of the damage the area saw when the storm brought high winds and heavy rains to the area. Elsewhere in Sandy Springs, according to a message the department posted on Facebook, West Garmon Road was closed due to a fallen tree but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.