The Sandy Springs Police Department is warning residents about possible scams regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package checks being sent to Americans after the package was approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump late last week.
In a message posted to its Facebook page March 28, the department urged residents to ignore any contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would have with them except for a letter mailed to them.
“Although the stimulus plan was just signed less than 24 hours ago by President Trump, scammers are already trying to steal your money,” the message stated. “Please know that NO government agency will contact you through phone calls, texts, emails, or websites asking for personal or financial information in order to receive the federal stimulus payment.”
The police then explained how federal payments would be made.
“Those who filed their 2018 tax returns electronically and provided the IRS with their bank information will likely get their payments via direct deposit, using the same bank account provided to the IRS,” the department stated. “Paper checks are expected to take longer to mail out.
“The IRS states in their website that no sign-up or registration is required, and there is no need to call. The stimulus law requires that recipients be notified by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was distributed of the exact amount of money sent. More information will be available and can be found at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.”
