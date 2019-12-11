The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.
According to a news release, Jessica Demesa, 41, was last seen Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at her home in Sandy Springs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Delaney at 770-551-3313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.