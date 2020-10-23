The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in identifying a suspect accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman, and he is also wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for two other similar incidents.
Based on a video the Atlanta Police released, the suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. The police have also released a sketch of the suspect.
According to Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a Sandy Springs Police spokesman, the suspect approached a woman in the area of 5151 Roswell Road Oct. 9 just after 6 p.m. and forced her to drive to an ATM in the city of Atlanta and made her withdraw $500, the maximum amount.
“He did not harm her, but did threaten to kill her if she didn’t comply with his demands. She was also asked not to contact (the police),” Ortega said, adding Sandy Springs’ detectives are working with Atlanta’s on the case since they believe the same suspect committed similar crimes in late September.
In an Oct. 19 news release, the Atlanta Police stated the suspect forced women to drive their cars to an ATM and then withdraw cash for him before letting them go. In both cases, the suspect did not harm the women but told them he would hurt them if they contacted the police.
Sept. 27, the first victim came to the police’s headquarters in downtown Atlanta to report she was robbed and kidnapped two days earlier.
“She was at 2351 Piedmont Road getting her hair done at the salon, and once she was done, she walked to her vehicle,” the release stated. “She entered her vehicle and … suddenly an unknown male entered her vehicle on the passenger side. He threatened to do her harm if she screamed for help. The victim attempted to exit the vehicle before she was grabbed by the suspect and forced back inside.”
The suspect then demanded the victim drive to a nearby bank and forced her to withdraw $700 in cash.
“The victim stated the male then became emotional and explained to her that he was only trying to feed his son and he would never hurt her,” the release stated. “The suspect then told her to drop him off near (Atlantic) Station and that if she contacted police, someone would harm her.”
Sept. 28, the second victim came to the police’s Zone 2 precinct in Buckhead to report she was kidnapped and robbed the previous day at about 1 p.m.
“She stated while she was at 761 Sidney Marcus Blvd. pumping gas in her vehicle from the passenger side, she walked around her vehicle and entered into the driver’s seat,” the release stated. “While inside of her vehicle, she heard a male’s voice from the backseat. The unknown male told her to drive and to not turn around. The male demanded that she go to an ATM to withdraw cash.”
Once they arrived at the ATM, the suspect forced the victim to withdraw $800 in cash, and he took $200 in cash out of her purse before they got there.
“The male then directed her to drop him off in an area that was unfamiliar to the victim,” the release stated. “Before getting out of her vehicle, the suspect told her not to call police or he would harm her and that was the reasoning for her delayed reporting of the incident to police.”
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for info leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
