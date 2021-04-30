The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has re-arrested, on additional charges, a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian and his dog.
Dominique Houston, 38, of Newnan, was arrested without incident and sent to the Fulton County Jail. She had already been charged with two counts of hit and run and one count each of following too closely, vehicular homicide in the first degree and reckless driving.
Her new charges are: two counts of failure to obey traffic control devices and one count each of speeding 68 mph in a 35 mph zone, failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk (as she nearly struck a second pedestrian at another intersection), possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, cruelty to animals and violating the law requiring drivers to use due care when approaching a pedestrian.
According to a news release, April 25 before 8 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Michael Farmer, 25, of Sandy Springs, and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce.
“The investigation revealed that a white sedan vehicle traveling eastbound struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim and his dog suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision,” the release stated. “The police’s traffic investigators learned that minutes prior to this deadly incident, the same hit-and-run vehicle had been involved in an additional hit-and-run crash with another vehicle while in the area of Roswell Road and I-285.
“The suspect was fleeing the first incident at a high rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and his dog, causing fatal injuries to both.”
In the course of its investigation, the police determined the identity of the suspect vehicle, a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag. With the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and its driver were located in Newnan.
Sandy Springs’ traffic investigators traveled to Newnan, brought Houston back to police headquarters and impounded her car. She was interviewed by investigators and subsequently arrested and charged with the first set of violations. According to online Fulton County Jail records, Houston was let out of prison following that arrest on an unsecured judicial release with no bond but did pay a total of $1,025 in fines/court costs.
